  4. Complexe résidentiel SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS

Complexe résidentiel SEAFRONT APARTMENTS! 500 INFRASTRUCTURE UNITS

Tsikhisdziri, Géorgie
depuis
$57,684
12/11/2025
$57,684
17/05/2024
$34,438
16
ID: 19745
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 12/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Adjarie
  • Région
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Village
    Tsikhisdziri

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    29

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

An upscale seafront residential area surrounded by an oasis of palm trees and lavish flora and fauna and offering breathtaking views of the Black Sea

Facility management of the resort will be provided by an international management company with a vast experience in resort and hospitality management. VALOR HOSPITALITY is one of the leading global third-party hotel management companies, headquartered in Atlanta, USA. With 90+ hotels and resorts in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa, Middle East, CIS and South-East Asia.

Triplet towers preside over a lush, palm tree lined waterfront setting, overlooking the Black Sea as well as the ruins of the ancient Petra fortress, which dates back to the 6th century.

A unique blend of contemporary style and thought-through design of the towers reﬂect an ambience of understated elegance.

2800 sea-side residences in the three high rise buildings are connected by vast recreational facilities.

Britain, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS and Southeast Asia.

Localisation sur la carte

Tsikhisdziri, Géorgie
Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel

