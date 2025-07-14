Complexe résidentiel Studios, 1+1, 2+1 in the premium complex Lagoon Resort.

Lagoon Resort is a new premium residential complex.



Located in a quiet, picturesque location 500 meters from the sea and the New Boulevard, the project offers guests and residents a stunning atmosphere, services, and a new quality of life in Batumi.

Lagoon Resort consists of three blocks:

Block A - hotel and apartments

Blocks B and C - apartments for residential and investment

Apartments with various layouts are available for sale: studios, one-bedroom (1+1), and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments, ranging from 32.7 sq m to 69.5 sq m.

Studios - 32.7 sq m from USD 70,320

One-bedroom apartments - 47 sq m from USD 148,150

Two-bedroom apartments from 67.5 sq m and 69.5 sq m upon request

Apartments are delivered with a white frame finish.

For an additional fee, you can purchase a turnkey apartment.

Rental yields of up to 12% per annum are available.

The management company will handle all rental and maintenance issues, guaranteeing a stable income.

Interest-free payment plan for 24 months!

Construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The complex is surrounded by a diverse shopping and entertainment infrastructure, offering everything you need for a comfortable life and a pleasant stay.

Complex infrastructure:

Landscaping

Outdoor swimming pool

Recreation areas

Lobby, concierge

Restaurant

Indoor and outdoor swimming pool

Gym

Yoga room

SPA center

Massage rooms

Cinema

Children's playground

Shops

Office space

Security and video surveillance

Restaurant with a terrace

Grill area

Library and coworking space

Underground parking



Location:

Address: Batumi, Adlia Street, Building 58

Distance to the sea – 500 m

Distance to the center of Batumi – 5.5 km

Distance to the airport – 2 km

For more information about this project, please call or email us.