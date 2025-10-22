  1. Realting.com
Villa Superior

Péyia, Chypre
depuis
$5,61M
T.V.A.
depuis
$4,085/m²
BTC
66.6723396
ETH
3 494.5823737
USDT
5 541 741.2711517
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
18
ID: 32684
Dernière actualisation: 22/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre
  • Région
    District de Paphos
  • Ville
    Péyia

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Bloc de cadre
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    3

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

For sale – 6-Bedroom Villa Superior in Peyia, Paphos

Villa Superior is a world-class modern mansion for sale in Peyia, Paphos — a masterpiece of contemporary architecture set on an expansive 2,319 m² plot with 1,372 m² of covered areas. Designed to the highest European standards, this residence embodies elegance, innovation, and comfort in every detail.

From the moment you step inside, the villa reveals an exceptional interplay of space, light, and design. Expansive living areas open toward the Mediterranean through floor-to-ceiling windows, while marble flooring, custom-made joinery, and designer finishes create an atmosphere of understated luxury. Smart home automation, underfloor heating and cooling, and a private lift ensure seamless comfort and convenience.

Outdoors, the property unfolds as a private sanctuary — a stunning infinity-edge pool with waterfall features, extensive wooden decks, and landscaped gardens with local Mediterranean plants. Every terrace captures breathtaking sea and sunset views, creating a perfect harmony between architecture and nature.

Located in an exclusive residential area of Peyia, just minutes from the Blue Flag beaches of Coral Bay and the Akamas National Park, Villa Superior offers privacy, serenity, and a truly refined Mediterranean lifestyle.

Localisation sur la carte

Péyia, Chypre
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Vous regardez
