  Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble AURA

Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble AURA

Konia, Chypre
depuis
$274,162
T.V.A.
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
11
ID: 32643
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 20/10/2025

  • Pays
    Chypre
  • Région
    District de Paphos
  • Ville
    Konia

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welcome natural light and open to magnificent sea views. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including an overflow swimming pool with unobstructed sea view, BBQ and recreational area, private storage room for each apartment, and energy efficiency class A standards — all thoughtfully crafted to elevate the everyday experience. With its balance of modern sophistication, peaceful surroundings, and inspiring vistas, Konia Aura is more than a home. It is a serene retreat, embodying the true spirit of modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 73.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,756
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 274,162
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 94.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,972
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 373,327

Konia, Chypre
Transport

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel.
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble AURA
Konia, Chypre
depuis
$274,162
T.V.A.
