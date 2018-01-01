  1. Realting.com
  2. Desarrolladores
  3. SMART HABITAT SL

SMART HABITAT SL

España, Carrer Francesc Català Roca 54, 43850 Cambrils (Tarragona) Spain
;
SMART HABITAT SL
Escríbenos
Escríbenos
Company type
Company type
Desarrollador
Языки общения
Idiomas hablados
English, Español, Français, Italiano
Веб-сайт
Página web
elsarcsvillage.com/smart-habitat
Estamos en las redes sociales
Sobre el desarrollador

The Smart Habitat team has been developing projects on the Costa Dorada for more than 25 years especially in Tarragona, Cambrils and Salou.

We choose premium locations, using the best materials and construction techniques in our developments.

We can provide financial, tax and legal advice to our customers.

Our services do not end with a home purchase , we respond to marketing and providing post-sale services. Trust and dedication to service are our best values.

We pursue excellence in all our work. Efficiency and professionalism translate into our goal: "0 defects".

Nuestros agentes en España
EUGENI ARBO BORDAS
EUGENI ARBO BORDAS
Otros desarrolladores
SAVOR GLORY, S.L.
Propiedades residenciales 1

así es como trabajamos con las aplicaciones de nuestros clientes: * A través de nuestro estudio de arquitectura topográfica, el cliente elige entre las siguientes opciones de diseño: estilo de vivienda moderno, estilo de vivienda rústico, estilo de vivienda medieval, así como el tipo de construcción, materiales de construcción, azulejos, baldosas de mármol, etc. Tanto mecanizado como manual. * El arquitecto prepara un proyecto de diseño y esperamos que el cliente-comprador le dé el visto bueno. * El cliente-comprador elige si construir en la costa mediterránea o unos pocos kilómetros tierra adentro, en las montañas. Una vez que se elige el sitio o la ubicación de la parcela, o la parcela en sí, construimos una casa, chalet, ciudad o castillo de estilo medieval. * Luego, el notario concluye un acuerdo, según el cual el pago se realiza en tres cuotas. 34% por adelantado al comienzo de la construcción, otro 33% por adelantado a mitad de la construcción, y el último 33% al final de la construcción. Todos estos pagos se realizan a través de certificados a través del arquitecto para cada pago, lo que garantiza que cada certificado indique cuánto trabajo se ha realizado y cuántos metros cuadrados se han construido. El cliente-comprador debe venir físicamente a España para poder elegir el tipo de parcela de construcción o materiales de construcción de parcelas, y elegir entre las costas del mar Mediterráneo y las montañas.

Iddomus Developers SL

IDDOMUS diseña y construye villas de diseño a medida en Marbella y el área circundante de la Costa del Sol que se crean según los requisitos y especificaciones de nuestros clientes. Además del desarrollo de proyectos a medida, IDDOMUS también ofrece diferentes parcelas con proyectos diseñados en la etapa previa a la ejecución. Son de especial interés para aquellos clientes que deseen aprovechar el diseño, la calidad y las garantías de IDDOMUS combinados con un tiempo de desarrollo más corto. A continuación se enumeran los proyectos prediseñados actualmente disponibles para la venta. Esta sección se actualiza regularmente.

Patrimi
Propiedades residenciales 1

CONSTRUYENDO NUEVAS CASAS, PENSANDO EN TU FUTURO

POR QUÉ HACEMOS LO QUE HACEMOS Y POR QUÉ ES IMPORTANTE PARA EL CLIENTE. ES LA PROPUESTA PRINCIPAL QUE CONVERTE A MÁS USUARIOS EN CLIENTES. LO QUE TIENEN QUE GANAR CON NOSOTROS.

Creamos espacios para personas que buscan disfrutar de la vida plenamente y de una manera diferente y real. Queremos que sientan que su tiempo con nosotros lo vale tanto como para ellos. Queremos que nuestros clientes sientan nuestra preocupación por ellos y sientan que pueden confiar en nosotros, sabiendo que no encontrarán lo que tenemos para ofrecerles en otro lugar.

El tiempo que les ofrecemos los hará sentir mejor de lo que podrían haber imaginado: antes, durante y después de su compra, con su familia, amigos o solos, día y noche.

Nos especializamos en trabajar para darle tiempo.

Tusais
Nuevos edificios 1 Propiedades residenciales 4

LUJO VILLAS EN TENERIFE

Con Siam Gardens, le ofrecemos la oportunidad de crear la casa de sus sueños y un estilo de vida verdaderamente extraordinario compuesto por vistas panorámicas al océano, puestas de sol inolvidables y modernas, La arquitectura intelectual de la más alta calidad. Ingrese al mundo de Siam Gardens y vea cómo pierde todo sentido del tiempo, dando la bienvenida a una sensación de tranquilidad y seguridad para usted y su familia.

El complejo Siam Gardens está ubicado en la parte sur de Tenerife, a solo unos minutos de todo lo que pueda desear o necesitar para disfrutar de la vida: centros comerciales, campos de golf, Una fabulosa selección de bares y restaurantes, paseos marítimos y algunas de las playas más espectaculares que encontrarás en cualquier parte del mundo. Piérdete en las impresionantes vistas de la costa de Tenerife y la cercana isla de La Gomera. Disfrute de impresionantes puestas de sol desde su piscina infinita o invite a amigos y familiares a una barbacoa en su terraza mientras ve la puesta de sol – ¡no hay dos puestas de sol iguales!

Realting.com
Ir