Sobre el desarrollador

The Smart Habitat team has been developing projects on the Costa Dorada for more than 25 years especially in Tarragona, Cambrils and Salou.

We choose premium locations, using the best materials and construction techniques in our developments.

We can provide financial, tax and legal advice to our customers.

Our services do not end with a home purchase , we respond to marketing and providing post-sale services. Trust and dedication to service are our best values.

We pursue excellence in all our work. Efficiency and professionalism translate into our goal: "0 defects".