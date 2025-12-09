Grinchenko Real Estate

  1. Realting.com
Albania, Durrës, Rruga Taulantia/1, Hyrja 4, Apartament 30, me nr pasurie 27/292+4-30, zona kadastrale 8512, volumi 55, faqe 27
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2022
En la plataforma
Menos de un mes
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
Sobre la agencia

 

Our real estate agency offers only those properties that we ourselves would choose for ourselves or recommend to our loved ones. Customer trust is our top priority. We personally inspect each property and honestly describe all its features, both advantages and possible disadvantages.

We have been working in Albania for a long time and know the country, its regions, specifics, legislation, and real estate features well. We do not take on properties with problems, questionable documents, or in poor condition. The principle is simple: an honest approach is beneficial for everyone.

We accompany our clients at all stages — from selection and purchase to assistance with repairs and furniture selection. The goal is for you to receive the keys to the property that suits you and feel comfortable in Albania.

Why clients choose us:

more than 70 properties available;

over 100 satisfied clients;

about 3,000 subscribers;

99% positive reviews.

Our work is not about one-time deals, but long-term relationships. The main reward is when a client gets a suitable house or apartment and is satisfied with the result.

Our motto: "It pays to be honest."

Servicios

Apartamentos y selección de propiedades de inversión Seaside

Apoyo total a las transacciones jurídicas

Asistencia con cuentas bancarias y residencia

Viajes de inversión en bienes

Administración de bienes después de la compra

Trabajamos sólo con propiedades verificadas y seguimos un enfoque transparente y centrado en el cliente.

Horas de trabajo
Cerrado ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 04:12
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Tirane)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
Día libre
Domingo
Día libre
Nuestros agentes en Albania
Evgeniy Che
Evgeniy Che
17 propiedad
