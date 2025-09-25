  1. Realting.com
  2. Rumunia
  3. Bukareszt
  4. Nieruchomości komercyjne 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Nieruchomości komercyjne 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Bukareszt, Rumunia
od
$1,59M
od
$397/m²
;
2
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 28103
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 25.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Rumunia
  • Miasto
    Bukareszt
  • Metro
    Iancului (~ 700 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Płyta
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    1

Szczegóły wnętrza

Ogrzewanie:

  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca

O kompleksie

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Bukareszt, Rumunia
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Państwo przegląda
Nieruchomości komercyjne 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented
Bukareszt, Rumunia
od
$1,59M
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Nie znaleziono podobnych kompleksy w Rumunia. Użyj zaawansowanego wyszukiwania
Realting.com
Udać się