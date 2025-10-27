  1. Realting.com
  3. GOLDEN TEMPLE SALES LLC

Stany Zjednoczone, Lake County
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
2021
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
English
Strona internetowa
goldentemplehomebuilders.com/
O deweloperze

We specialize in delivering custom-built residential, commercial, and development projects that are thoughtfully designed to meet your unique vision and goals. Whether it’s building a dream home, a high-performance commercial space, or a large-scale development, our team is committed to excellence in every phase—from planning and design to construction and completion. With a passion for innovation and quality craftsmanship, we go beyond standard building practices to create structures that are not only visually striking but also functional, durable, and built to last. Our collaborative approach ensures that each project reflects your needs while staying on time and within budget. Backed by deep industry experience and a client-focused mindset, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations and add long-term value to every property we build.

Godziny pracy
Teraz zamknięte
Obecnie w firmie: 06:25
(UTC-4:00, America/New_York)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
Dzień wolny
Niedziela
Dzień wolny
Nasi agenci w Stany Zjednoczone
Jaynne Ruggiano
Jaynne Ruggiano
1 obiekt
