PRO TEAM ESTATE

Turcja, Muratpasa
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
2014
Na platformie
9 miesięcy
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Strona internetowa
proteamestate.ru
O agencji

We are a licensed real estate agency operating in Turkey since 2014. All these years we have been providing a full range of real estate services: sale, purchase, rental of residential and commercial real estate.Experienced managers of our company are well proficient not only in construction and real estate trends, but also have analytical knowledge that helps them select investment-friendly properties for our clients who come to us for profitable investments.

And for those who are ready to move, live or have a long vacation, we have formed our own universal system for providing high-quality after-sales services and we can safely say that this is what distinguishes us from others and what binds us to our job.  For these reasons, we are appreciated and many clients come back to us lots of times. We are in touch 24 hours with our clients, not only in the process of selection and registration, but also after the transaction.

Şirketin temel görevi, her müşteri için gayrimenkul seçiminde en karlı çözümü bulmak, resmi evrakların hazırlanması ve işlemin hukuki desteği konusunda güven ve gönül rahatlığı sağlamaktır.

Usługi

HOW WE ARE WORKING

One manager will work with you from the first call to our company and until going to the doctor or placing the child in school. And it will definitely be a specialist who speaks the same language with you. For us, it is most important to fully immerse yourself in working with the client, so we practice an individual approach and obligatory bringing to a result that fully satisfies all your requests and wishes. You can read more about our approach in the reviews 

  • The list of our main services:
  • Real estate from developers
  • Resellers
  • Investment property
  • Rental of property
  • Obtaining a residence permit in Turkey
  • Registration of documents for Turkish citizenship
  • Sightseeing online tours

There are more than 1000 real estate objects in our catalog. The database is updated and replenished daily, which helps us to make selections from several options for any request

Godziny pracy
Otwórz teraz
Obecnie w firmie: 15:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
09:00 - 18:00
Niedziela
09:00 - 18:00
Nasi agenci w Turcja
Berkay Önal
Berkay Önal
296 obiektów
