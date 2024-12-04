  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Naseem Al Jurf Apartments

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$450,000
;
17
ID: 32770
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi
  • Région
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ville
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water, greenery, and natural light. An oasis of relaxation for all who set foot on its land.

 

This place feels special. Nature flows and grows everywhere, history hangs in the air, and tranquility has lived here for centuries. There is a sense of grandeur that comes from being part of such an exceptional retreat. A new way of life in a vibrant coastal oasis that raises the bar for modern luxury living.

 

Decades ago, Al Jurf was a hidden retreat. An oasis where you could escape to get away from the fast pace of city life. Over time, this unique place became a beloved retreat, and over a million trees were planted to make Al Jurf even more attractive.

 

Combining tradition and modernity, this place has become home to a thriving community of people, flora, and fauna, where nature coexists peacefully with modern life. Those who live here feel complete happiness.

Conveniently located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai and stretching 1.6 km along magnificent turquoise waters, Al Jurf invites you to live life to the fullest. Unique residential complexes, including private marinas, beach clubs, boutique hotels, shops, restaurants, and the world-renowned SHA resort and wellness center. All in all, it's a unique place you can call home.

 

Crossing the magnificent landscape, Al Jurf Canal is an artificially created canal that stretches across the entire 380-hectare plot of land. It is 4.36 km long, 70 m wide, and 3 to 5 m deep in different sections. This tranquil waterway adds 8.72 km of waterfront and beaches to the Al Jurf community.

 

As an important part of Al Jurf, the canal serves as a driver of value, opening up a host of new opportunities and transforming the community into a vibrant urban center. Thus, creating a truly exceptional living experience.

 

The Naseem Al Jurf project is designed to exceed modern notions of luxury and redefine the concept of housing by offering a variety of living options. From luxurious canal-side villas with stunning water views to spacious family homes overlooking green gardens and elegant modern residential complexes, every element has been carefully considered to ensure an exceptional living experience.

Localisation sur la carte

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis

