  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$231,835
15
ID: 32591
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 07/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

À propos du complexe

Samana Imperial Garden – Luxury Living Redefined in Arjan, Dubai.

Private Pools | Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan | High ROI Potential.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Samana Imperial Garden, the latest luxury development by Samana Developers in the vibrant and green community of Arjan, Dubai.
Designed for those who value style, privacy, and relaxation, this boutique residence combines modern elegance with resort-inspired living — all at an attractive entry price.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Arjan, Dubai.

  • Type: Studios, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments – many with Private Pools.

  • Ownership: Freehold.

  • Completion: Q4 2028.

  • Floors: Ground + 6.

  • Total Units: 344.

Apartments & Prices:

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

Studio with Private Pool ~ 35 m² from 198.000€

1-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 75 m² from 302.000€

2-Bedroom with Private Pool ~ 111 m² from 465.000€

Payment Plan:

  • 20 % Down Payment

  • 1 % Monthly for 70 Months

  • 10 % at Handover

  • Handover: Q4 2028

Expected ROI: 8–10 % annually (long-term rental) / 12–15 % (short-term Airbnb).

Features & Amenities:

Samana Imperial Garden redefines urban resort living — offering high-end finishes and facilities rarely found in this price range:

Private Pools in most apartments.
Lush Landscaped Gardens & Green Courtyards.
Open-Air Cinema & Rooftop Lounge.
Indoor & Outdoor Gym, Sauna & Steam Rooms.
Children’s Play Area & Family Zone.

BBQ Deck & Community Lounge.
Modern Interiors with Smart-Home Features.
Covered Parking & 24/7 Security.
Fully-Fitted Kitchens and Balconies with City Views.

Prime Location – Arjan, Dubai:

Strategically located in Al Barsha South, Samana Imperial Garden provides both convenience and calm:

  • 2 min to Dubai Miracle Garden & Butterfly Garden

  • 10 min to Dubai Hills Mall

  • 15 min to Mall of the Emirates

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa

  • 25 min to DXB Airport

  • Surrounded by top schools, retail, clinics & leisure facilities

Investment Highlights:

  • Private Pools – a unique feature in affordable luxury segment.

  • Flexible 8-Year Payment Plan – ideal for investors & end users.

  • High ROI Potential – Arjan is one of Dubai’s fastest-growing rental markets.

  • Freehold Ownership for all nationalities.

  • Renowned Developer with strong delivery track record (Samana Manhattan, Skyros, Mykonos, Golf Views).

  • Strong Resale Potential – limited supply, high demand.

The Lifestyle:

Imagine waking up to sunshine and greenery, taking a dip in your private pool, and ending your day at a rooftop cinema under the stars.
At Samana Imperial Garden, luxury feels personal — effortless, elegant, and endlessly relaxing.

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
