Complexe résidentiel Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$591,296
14
ID: 32593
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 07/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

À propos du complexe

Samana Ocean Quest – Waterfront Luxury on Dubai Islands:

Where every sunrise begins over the Arabian Gulf.

Project Overview:

Samana Ocean Quest is a new landmark of coastal living by Samana Developers, located on Dubai Islands – Central Island (Island A).
Blending elegant architecture with resort-inspired design, this exclusive residential project captures the essence of luxury seaside living with direct sea views, private pools, and world-class amenities.

  • Developer: Samana Developers.

  • Location: Dubai Islands (Island A).

  • Property Type: Waterfront Apartments & Penthouses.

  • Ownership: 100% Freehold.

  • Handover: Q4 2028.

  • Payment Plan: Flexible up to 6 years – 1% monthly.

Units & Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.)Starting Price €

1 Bedroom ~ 85 m² from 505.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 143 m² from 830.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 160 m² from 930.000€

4 Bedroom Penthouse ~ 230 m² from 1.100.000€

Spacious layouts with private pools, panoramic sea views, and elegant interiors.

Amenities & Lifestyle

Experience luxury as a daily ritual.
Samana Ocean Quest offers a full range of resort-style facilities designed for wellness, relaxation, and exclusivity:

  • Private infinity pools in selected apartments.

  • Fully equipped fitness & wellness center.

  • Sauna, steam room & yoga zones.

  • Outdoor lounge decks and BBQ areas.

  • Infinity swimming pool overlooking the sea.

  • Children’s play area & family zones.

  • 24/7 security & concierge services.

  • Smart home integration in all units.

  • Retail boulevard & fine dining nearby.

Prime Location – Dubai Islands:

Situated on Central Island, part of the iconic Dubai Islands masterplan, Samana Ocean Quest combines natural tranquility with excellent connectivity:

  • 10 min to Dubai Creek Harbour.

  • 15 min to Downtown Dubai & Burj Khalifa.

  • 20 min to DXB Airport.

  • Easy access via causeways & bridges to mainland Dubai.

A destination where beachfront serenity meets city convenience.

Investment Highlights:

  • Waterfront Freehold Property – rare and highly demanded.

  • High ROI potential – rental yields up to 8% projected.

  • Flexible 6-year payment plan – 1% monthly installments.

  • Capital appreciation expected as Dubai Islands develop.

  • Perfect for international investors – hassle-free ownership.

Why Samana Ocean Quest:

Every detail reflects Samana’s signature – modern luxury, wellness-driven design, and the unique comfort of private pool apartments.
Whether you’re looking for a holiday home, investment, or permanent residence, Ocean Quest is where the sea becomes part of your lifestyle.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
