Quartier résidentiel Jacob & Co Villas

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,26M
;
23
ID: 32772
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi
  • Région
    Abu Dhabi
  • Ville
    Ghadeer Al Tayr

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is a new exclusive complex that will be located in Abu Dhabi. Leading development company Ohana Development is creating this project in collaboration with global luxury jewelry brand Jacob & Co. The complex will feature a stunning collection of branded residences.

 

Residents of Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will enjoy a luxurious life by the sea in Abu Dhabi. The complex's prestigious infrastructure includes picturesque walking paths, a promenade, and a beach.

Localisation sur la carte

Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis

Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Jacob & Co Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,26M
