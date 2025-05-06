  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Mina Al arab

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Mina Al arab

appartements
7
maisons
1
Complexe résidentiel Gatsby
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$206,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 10
Surface 84–131 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature. Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resor…
Agence
Geo Estate
Complexe résidentiel Hayat Residence
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$140,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 15
Surface 44–110 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront,…
Agence
Geo Estate
Complexe résidentiel EDGE
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$205,479
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Appartement moderne dans le projet EDGE à Ras Al Khaimah ! Pour la vie et l'investissement ! Revenu locatif élevé - à partir de 10 % en $ ! Fournissons un catalogue d'investisseurs ! Plan de versement sans intérêt après la remise des clés ! Délai de livraison - 2 sq. 2027. Équipements : zo…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Quattro Del Mar
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$231,781
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential! Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on t…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Rising Star
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$145,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 17
Surface 39–117 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf. Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, w…
Agence
Geo Estate
Villa Marbella
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,46M
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 2
Exquisite villa Marbella on the shores of the Arabian Sea! Excellent option for living, resale and rental (ROI - 6% in $)! We will provide an investor catalog! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! The complex is completed! Infrastructure: private beach, golf courses, spa, modern gym…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Porto Playa
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$562,967
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 8
Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen! The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah. Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Cape Hayat
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$528,219
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 20
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Yield from 10%! Possibly a residence permit! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2026 Amenities: bike path, fitness center, barbecue areas, shopping …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
