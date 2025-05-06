Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with a free-flowing facade that reflects the surrounding elements of nature.
Located on the vibrant Hayat Island at the heart of the Mina Al Arab community, where the InterContinental and Anantara resor…
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer, as well as magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf.
Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront,…
Appartement moderne dans le projet EDGE à Ras Al Khaimah ! Pour la vie et l'investissement ! Revenu locatif élevé - à partir de 10 % en $ ! Fournissons un catalogue d'investisseurs ! Plan de versement sans intérêt après la remise des clés !
Délai de livraison - 2 sq. 2027.
Équipements : zo…
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and access to the beach! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Favorable conditions for investors and promising investment potential! Quattro Del Mar — is a new development by RAK Properties, located on t…
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in-class amenities the region has to offer - magnificent beach views and the breathtaking expanse of the Arabian Gulf.
Hayat Island features spectacular water views, a fantastic waterfront, w…
Exquisite villa Marbella on the shores of the Arabian Sea! Excellent option for living, resale and rental (ROI - 6% in $)! We will provide an investor catalog! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! The complex is completed!
Infrastructure: private beach, golf courses, spa, modern gym…
Apartments with views of the embankment and the Persian Gulf! Yield - 6% in $! Private beach! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Fully equipped kitchen!
The new premium complex Porto Playa is located in Ras al Khaimah.
Amenities: dedicated fitness center, clubhouse, pool with…
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for living, resale and rental! Yield from 10%! Possibly a residence permit! We will provide an investor catalog!
Due date - 2 quarters. 2026
Amenities: bike path, fitness center, barbecue areas, shopping …
