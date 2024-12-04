  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Lumena Alta Business Bay

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
$6,96M
19
Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï
  • Métro
    Business Bay (~ 600 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2030
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The name LUMENA ALTA itself indicates a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, derived from the Latin lumen, evokes associations with pure radiance as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. Alta, meaning “elevated,” speaks to status, aspiration, and architectural height.

 

Together, LUMENA ALTA becomes a symbol of sublime light—a place where illumination and elevation converge.

 

LUMENA ALTA is a living sculpture of light and movement, rising 380 meters above the city. Created for people with a global vision who define the future of business and culture, this new generation multifunctional complex combines luxurious commercial, residential, and lifestyle spaces in one tall masterpiece.

 

The building curves outward, as if frozen in motion. The tower's elegant spiral facade sets a new architectural standard for Dubai. Each curve of its dynamic form is designed to capture and refract light. During the day, the tower shines brightly. At night, it glows as if illuminated from within, like a luminous instrument inset into the skyline. Its aerodynamic geometry speaks of progress and ambition embodied in form—it is a landmark destined to remain on the horizon like a sculpture.

 

OVERVIEW OF LUMENA ALTA COMPONENTS

Hotel

Hotel amenities

Offices

Office amenities

Retail space

HOTEL AMENITIES

 

Executive Performance Fitness Gym

Aqua Vitality Level

Outdoor rejuvenation terraces

Meeting, conference, and event spaces

SPA

Outdoor pool

Sky Restaurant

OFFICE AMENITIES

 

Executive fitness center

Wellness and spa services

Hydrotherapy and treatment rooms

Open terraces for relaxation

Executive business center

Coworking space

Conference and event rooms

Barista lounges

Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances

