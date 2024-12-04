  1. Realting.com
Quartier résidentiel Vindera The Valley, The Villas

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$841,100
18
ID: 28091
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  Classe
    Classe confort
  L'année de construction
    2028
  Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Discover Vindera, an exceptional oasis within The Valley Phase 2, where views of Central Park and luxurious gardens combine with peaceful forest trails. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, from flower farms to lush green areas, complemented by fragrant wellness amenities. Here, every day brings a sense of connection, tranquility, and the simple joy of living in tune with nature. At Vindera, families thrive and serenity becomes a way of life.

 

At Vindera, nature is not just a backdrop, but the essence of everyday living. Stroll through colorful flower farms, explore sun-drenched meadows, or find peace on quiet forest trails. Lush gardens, secluded courtyards, and picturesque outdoor spaces invite reflection, turning ordinary moments into opportunities for tranquility and inspiration.

 

Beyond personal retreats, Vindera invites you to live an active life. Spacious parks, children's playgrounds, and dynamic outdoor areas spark curiosity and the joy of discovery, while wellness centers and a state-of-the-art fitness center promote harmony of body and mind. From peaceful morning walks to social events at the clubhouse or relaxing by the pool, life here is a carefully balanced combination of wellness and family leisure.

 

Step into Vindera, where emerald gardens, sun-filled spaces, and serene paths define a lifestyle inspired by nature. Relax, socialize, and recharge amid lush greenery, cozy courtyards, and wellness areas where modern amenities blend harmoniously with the beauty of the surrounding world. Every corner beckons you to explore, discover, and quietly reflect. At Vindera, every space is designed to enrich your life with moments of connection, harmony, and joy. From quiet corners for solitude to lively places for socializing, the community offers experiences that enhance well-being, inspire unity, and create precious memories in a place where nature and modern life meet in harmony.

 

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

