Quartier résidentiel Modern view apartments in the Oba area

This is the purpose for which the apartment will be used, and personal preferences. Someone plans to live in apartments continuously, someone - to spend a vacation, and someone is interested in receiving passive income from rent. The apartment we want to offer you is perfect for all these options. The owner put up for sale a 2 + 1 apartment with a total area of ​​72 m² in one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya - Oba! The apartment is located on the 3rd floor. Leaving the balcony you can enjoy a beautiful view of the sea and the most popular attraction of the Mediterranean resort of Alanya - Kale Fortress. The complex itself will be put into operation in February 2023. The complex will be located in a large protected area, with a beautiful landscaped garden. The extensive external and internal infrastructure of the complex will not let either adults or children get bored. outdoor parking outdoor pool Fitness Centre camellia sauna playground lobby porter generator surveillance cameras central satellite and antenna system big garden The residence is located at a distance of 2000 m from the Mediterranean Sea and a well-maintained promenade.