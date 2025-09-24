  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$115,000
;
11
ID: 28099
Dernière actualisation: 24/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The modern Sun Hills Layan Phuket complex is located just 1,200 meters from the popular Layan Beach in Bang Tao, making it an excellent investment opportunity and comfortable living.

The complex, comprising six 7-story buildings, offers a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and home comforts surrounded by nature. Its functionality and stunning landscape create the perfect setting for your vacation and island living.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1, 2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 70 m²

✅Capitalization growth up to 40%
✅Expected yield up to 15% per annum

Income: Actual rental income (international hotel operator)

Price includes: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

Down payment: 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold

Amenities:

  • Large swimming pool with a bridge and bar
  • 3 rooftop infinity pools
  • Children's pool
  • Rooftop
  • Sunset viewing platforms
  • Fitness club
  • Yoga and dance studio
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Kids' club
  • Restaurants
  • Mini market
  • Underground parking
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

Posez toutes vos questions
