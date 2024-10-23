  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel The Avenue Marbella

Quartier résidentiel The Avenue Marbella

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$6,31M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39407
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1979390999
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Real

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Nestled within the illustrious enclave of Nueva Andalucia, the residential complex provides residents a luxurious escape that embodies the true essence of luxury living. With its privileged location in Nueva Andalucia, residents are granted convenient access to a plethora of nearby amenities, as well as sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and sea. The residential complex stands as a sanctuary of innovation and luxury, serving as a testament to the synergy of modern design and timeless elegance. Residents are granted an elevated lifestyle, with the finest elements of architecture, security and personalisation all combined. This visionary project redefines the concept of a modern urbanisation, offering an unparalleled lifestyle characterised by refinement, security and design ingenuity. Comprising a collection of 26 new build residences, the residential complex presents a harmonious blend of architectural brilliance and functional elegance. Designed by the visionary architect Ismael Mérida, the residences at this development as modern marvels, each spanning three levels, including a solarium and basement, all united by a ground floor. Facing the cardinal directions of South, East, South East and West, the villas embrace the sun’s journey, casting enchanting hues and shadows throughout the day. Immersed in the tranquility of a gated community with 24-hour security surveillance, the residential complex ensures an environment of complete peace of mind. A security guard stationed at the entrance adds an additional layer of security and reassurance. A single entrance and exit point not only enhance security but also contribute to the sense of seclusion and privacy that defines this exclusive enclave. Residents can be confident that only they will have Access to the community, and guests will be granted access upon approval.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Alcalá 4
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$11,09M
Quartier résidentiel BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$1,02M
Quartier résidentiel Zenity Cyan
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$1,85M
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Collection
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$790,667
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 4
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$5,46M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel The Avenue Marbella
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$6,31M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Quartier résidentiel Naya Residences
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$759,950
This is an exclusive development of 88 two- and three-bedroom homes designed to offer a new way of living on the Costa del Sol. The project combines contemporary architecture, spacious outdoor areas, and comprehensive premium common areas featuring two swimming pools, a spa, a sauna, a hamm…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Quartier résidentiel Bali Villas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,12M
L'année de construction 2025
A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with some of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. BALI VILLAS is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance services and concierge in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It features 19 villas that offer high liv…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
3-bedroom townhouses in El Higuerón, Fuengirola Located in the prestigious El Higuerón area, between Málaga and Marbella, this exclusive residential complex blends seamlessly into its surroundings, offering privacy, connectivity, and an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle. A prime location, p…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications