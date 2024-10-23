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Quartier résidentiel Helvet Green

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$381,113
;
15
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ID: 39560
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 220244816
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas

À propos du complexe

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Español Español
Discover Helvet Green, an exclusive development of 103 homes in the heart of the Mijas Golf Urbanization, designed for those looking for light, spaciousness and comfort in a unique and privileged natural environment, where you can enjoy its 2 18-hole golf courses, Los Olivos and Los Lagos, both designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones. In addition, it is located just 5 minutes from the emblematic beaches of Fuengirola, as well as shopping centers and all kinds of services. All homes, with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, have large private terraces and large windows that flood the interiors with light, creating open, warm and welcoming spaces where to live and share unforgettable moments. Each home combines modern design and functionality, taking care of every detail to offer comfort and elegance in every room. It combines functionality and style, with optimized distribution, thermal and acoustic insulation in partition walls and facades, and a ventilation system that guarantees indoor air quality. The air conditioning incorporates a home automation system and domestic hot water is provided by aerothermal energy. The complex has complete common areas, with swimming pool, gym, sauna, community room, gardens and leisure areas, within a gated and secure urbanization, perfect to enjoy with family or friends and live in tranquility. Helvet Green is not just a home, it is a lifestyle: a place where light, space, quality and well-being become the protagonists of every day, creating a unique environment on the Costa del Sol.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Helvet Green
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$381,113
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