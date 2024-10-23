Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II

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Bathe under the Mediterranean sun. 61 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses with sea views and spacious terraces from which you will feel the Mediterranean light every day.
Live your best life. Our homes face east, bathed in sunlight all morning. The heat accumulated throughout the morning will also dissipate as the afternoon progresses. Also, its eastern orientation will maximize your terrace's exposure to sunlight, to the delight of family and friends.
Enjoy many wonderful evenings on the Costa del Sol from the private terrace of your east-facing bedrooms, marveling at the stunning scenery of the area.
Homes tailored to you. The apparent simplicity of the design of your home does not detract from the quality of the materials used. We believe in sophistication, always betting on the best materials.
Each element, design and material of your new home has been carefully thought out, guaranteeing a top quality home for life.
That is why you can choose between 2 or 3 bedroom homes, all with large terraces, from a first floor apartment to a penthouse on the third floor if you prefer to contemplate the horizon in its clearest and most infinite form.
Many people choose to live on the Estepona coast with its climate, the local quality of life and the togetherness of its residents, the Estepona coast is the perfect place to live all year round.you may initially buy your home in Isea Estepona as a vacation home, but soon you will want to make this complex your permanent residence.
Your daily well-being is guaranteed, with an average annual temperature of 19ºC, mild winters, hot summers and more than 320 days of sunshine a year.
Localisation sur la carte
Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs
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