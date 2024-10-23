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Quartier résidentiel Villa Infinity

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$4,32M
;
20
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ID: 39231
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 11969014
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares

À propos du complexe

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English English
An exclusive designer villa with stunning sea views, an infinity pool, a spa, a cinema, a wine cellar, and five bedrooms. Located in one of the most coveted areas of the coast, near Finca Cortesín, in Casares Costa, this unique villa offers a combination of tranquility, elegance, and comfort. Its modern design, high-quality finishes, and spacious living spaces provide an unparalleled living experience. It is delivered turnkey, fully equipped, and ready to move into. The specially designed cinema room is perfect for enjoying a movie night in your own home. Enjoy maximum comfort, privacy, and a stunning visual experience. The wine cellar is ideal for storing and presenting your favorite wines. A cozy and functional space for lovers of quality and good taste. It features a large, enclosed garage with space for three cars. Secure, elegant, and directly connected to the rest of the house. It is spread over three floors and offers everything you would expect from a dream villa by the sea. The house features four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, an additional staff room, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, a spa, a gym, a cinema, and a spacious living room with an open-plan kitchen. Large sliding glass doors ensure a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors, with direct access to the panoramic terrace and infinity pool. Thanks to underfloor heating, an aerothermal system, home automation, and high-quality materials from brands such as Porcelanosa, Daikin, and Grohe, each room offers a comfortable and elegant finish. An elevator, a three-car garage, and a beautiful garden complete the setting. Whether you're relaxing in the spa, enjoying a movie night in the home cinema, or entertaining friends on the panoramic terrace with an outdoor fireplace, you'll experience the best of the Costa del Sol here. The villa is located in the prestigious Finca Camarate development in Casares Costa, between Estepona and Sotogrande. From this elevated location, you'll enjoy panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, while in just minutes you'll be on the beach or enjoying dinner at the luxurious Finca Cortesín. The area offers a combination of tranquility, nature, and high-end amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, and first-class restaurants.

Localisation sur la carte

Casares, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport

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