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Quartier résidentiel Los Arcos Luxury Villas

Nerja, Espagne
depuis
$1,30M
;
10
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ID: 39118
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1595550630
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    La Axarquia
  • Ville
    Nerja
  • Adresse
    Calle Cartama

À propos du complexe

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Discover a new level of luxury in the picturesque town of Nerja with our development of 5 stunning villas. Located in the prestigious town of Nerja, these homes have been designed to offer the utmost in comfort, contemporary style and Mediterranean luxury. Modern and Functional Design Each villa has 3 bedrooms, 3 or 4 full bathrooms and open plan living spaces that seamlessly integrate stylish interiors with spacious terraces.Private Pools and Outdoor Spaces. The villas are equipped with private heated swimming pools, ideal for year-round enjoyment, surrounded by luxuriously finished outdoor areas offering panoramic sea views. The terraces and gardens are designed to maximise the connection with nature, creating a perfect retreat for relaxing or entertaining guests. These properties have been built using top brand materials and the best techniques available. Some outstanding features include: Aerothermal climate control, with underfloor heating and hot and cold air conditioning, large format porcelain floors and staircases with matching finishes, anthracite grey aluminium carpentry with double glazing and mechanised blinds, advanced domotics for centralised control of lighting, security and air conditioning. Kitchens fitted with Bosch or similar appliances and porcelain worktops. Unrivalled location located just minutes from Nerja's most emblematic beaches, such as the famous Burriana Beach, these villas are also close to the Balcon de Europa, restaurants, shops and other local amenities. The combination of privacy, proximity to the sea and accessibility makes these properties a unique opportunity for both permanent residence and investment.

Localisation sur la carte

Nerja, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Nerja, Espagne
depuis
$1,30M
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