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Quartier résidentiel Sira Homes

Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$989,755
;
13
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ID: 39109
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1500794899
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Adresse
    Avenida Dama de Noehe

À propos du complexe

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English English
A residential complex of luxury homes in Marbella that harmonizes with the natural environment, fostering an ecosystem of peace and tranquility. This boutique urbanization shows a perfect symbiosis between architecture and nature, making it ideal for those looking to disconnect and reconnect. It is located in Elviria, an exclusive urbanization in Marbella known for its luxurious villas and townhouses surrounded by a pleasant natural environment. This peripheral extension of Marbella offers a wide variety of restaurants, bars and key services. Elviria is home to some of the best beaches in Marbella, where you will find a wide range of beach bars, beach clubs and water entertainment options. Renowned golf courses are just a short drive away: Cabopino, Santa Maria, Santa Clara and Rio Real. In Elviria, the tropical gardens that accompany most of the residential complexes act as a magnificent buffer zone from the outside world, making it a perfect residential area for disconnection and relaxation. Outside, the Mediterranean garden flourishes with peace and serenity in every corner, permeating the soul of each home and enhancing both efficiency and comfort. The grounds feature illuminated pathways, plant walls adorned with native flora and a bridge connecting to a multifunctional wellness complex, which encourages a healthy and relaxed lifestyle in harmony with nature. This wellness center includes a dry sauna to release tension, a hammam to purify the senses, a fully equipped gym and an outdoor fitness area for exercise and balance. The essence of the project focuses on exclusivity, emphasizing respect for the natural environment and high energy efficiency, represented by an A rating and BREEAM “Very Good” certification. The open concept design integrates living, dining and kitchen in a space up to 12 meters wide, with a perfect connection to the outdoor porch, which provides great luminosity and ventilation to each unit. All homes feature private swimming pools and spacious outdoor areas, ideal for enjoying the coveted Mediterranean climate that characterizes Marbella. They also incorporate contemporary luxury features such as large-format porcelain tiles, floor-to-ceiling windows, glass railings and eco-efficient materials and equipment.

Localisation sur la carte

Ricmar, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Sira Homes
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$989,755
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