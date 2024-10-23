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Quartier résidentiel Villa C San Pedro

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$3,86M
;
2
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ID: 39106
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1191437208
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Montecarlo

À propos du complexe

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Discover an oasis of tranquility and luxury in southern Spain, on the Costa del Sol! This exclusive 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom villa, located in a quiet urbanization in San Pedro de Alcántara, is the perfect combination of elegance, modern comfort, and first-class design. The property enjoys excellent transport links, just 40 minutes from Malaga International Airport and 7 minutes from the glamorous Puerto Banús, perfectly combining the tranquility of the coast with easy access to international travel and luxury destinations. It is located just 450 meters from the stunning beach of San Pedro de Alcántara and just 700 meters from the vibrant town center, with its upscale restaurants, boutiques, and rich local culture. Families will find the prestigious Laude San Pedro International College conveniently located less than 1 km away. Golf lovers can indulge their passion at more than 20 world-class golf courses less than a 30-minute drive away. Upon entering the ground floor, a foyer welcomes you and provides access to the study/guest bedroom, as well as the bathroom. The foyer opens onto a spacious open-plan space with an elegant and functional kitchen equipped with high-end AEG appliances, complemented by a Liebherr wine cellar. Of particular note is the integrated Liebherr ECBNei 9972 refrigerator-freezer combination, which stands out for its functionality. From the dining room and spacious living room, there is direct access to the terrace, which offers outdoor seating and a barbecue area. Adjacent to this is a sun terrace with sun loungers overlooking the private pool, all surrounded by a beautiful garden with carefully selected plants, including mature trees. Climb the marble staircase to the first floor, where the master bedroom awaits, with a terrace, a dressing room, and a modern bathroom with a bathtub and shower. There is also a laundry room and three more bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom for maximum comfort and privacy for your family and guests. This villa also features advanced Zennio home automation technology, including automatic night lighting, high-quality Cortizo aluminum windows with blackout blinds in all first-floor bedrooms, a main door with a motorized lock and fingerprint reader, and individual air conditioning in each bedroom. The property features solar panels, a battery, and pre-installation for a wall system, as well as an energy-efficient heat pump for underfloor heating and hot water. All sanitary fixtures are from the prestigious Villeroy & Boch and Sanycces brands. The saltwater pool is equipped with an electric roller shutter with solar louvers, a counter-current system, and can also be upgraded with a heat pump for water heating. The garden has automatic irrigation. A 5-meter remote-controlled gate provides access to the partially covered parking space for two cars. In addition, the villa will be partially furnished with custom-made furniture, included in the price.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Villa C San Pedro
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$3,86M
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