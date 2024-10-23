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Quartier résidentiel The Meadows

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$729,234
;
23
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ID: 39279
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1144898685
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas

À propos du complexe

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English English
Español Español
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Golf Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front line golf position with panoramic views of the resort and Mijas valley. South-west orientation. The homes are distributed over 3 levels in a private gated community with communal pool and gardens. The Meadows is definitely the project for you if you are looking for a comfortable, functional home with a private basement, a light and airy main floor with a fully fitted and equipped kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, large terraces and a garden. The Meadows is located in La Cala Golf, where owners can take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card. The La Cala Golf Resort has three 18 – hole golf courses, a hydrotherapy centre and spa, an emblematic 4-star hotel, 2 restaurants and 1 wine cellar, a golfing school (La Cala Golf Academy), 24 hour security and a great range of sporting facilities (tennis and paddle courts, football pitch, gymnasium, fitness activities, leisure and beauty centre, outdoor running circuit), all surrounded by beautiful natural scenery. Just a few minutes away by car you have the charming town of Mijas and its carefully preserved old town with quaint narrow streets, you can go shopping in Marbella or Fuengirola, or enjoy the nightlife in La Cala de Mijas or Puerto Banús. In essence, a new residential complex with all the advantages of living in beautiful surroundings close to prestigious resorts and being strategically located in La Cala Golf Resort, at an unbeatable price. The complex is located in a peaceful area between the Sierra de Mijas Natural Park in Mijas and the Mediterranean Sea, just 10 minutes from the fabulous beaches of the Costa del Sol, only 20 minutes from Marbella and 30 minutes from Málaga airport. This is the ideal place to spend time on the Costa del Sol, whether it be as a holiday home, main residence or as an investment property.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel The Meadows
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