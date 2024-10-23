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  4. Quartier résidentiel Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Quartier résidentiel Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Torre del Mar, Espagne
depuis
$307,109
;
9
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ID: 39457
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1157040941
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    La Axarquia
  • Ville
    Velez Malaga
  • Village
    Torre del Mar
  • Adresse
    Calle Carrera de las Angustias

À propos du complexe

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Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms. All homes have parking space and storage room. The interior spaces have a functional and elegant design, with an excellent layout that generates luminous and well-used spaces. They are also equipped with all the basic elements you need to live comfortably, such as fitted wardrobes in all rooms, fitted kitchens with natural stone worktops, ducted air conditioning and bathrooms with showers or bathtubs, depending on the property of your choice. Take advantage of the natural light that the terrace offers you to enjoy pleasurable moments outdoors. Eating al fresco, creating your own garden, reading a good book, exercising, organising a get-together with friends and family or simply contemplating the wonderful views are just some of the activities you can do inside your own home. Located in the Axarquia region of Malaga and has a privileged climate, considered one of the best in Europe. It is a dynamic municipality with all services, such as a hospital, schools, institutes, shopping centres... It is worth mentioning the quality of its long beaches and its natural surroundings.

Localisation sur la carte

Torre del Mar, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Torre del Mar, Espagne
depuis
$307,109
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