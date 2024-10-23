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Quartier résidentiel VESTA MARE by ABU

Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$494,878
;
7
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ID: 38980
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1463716043
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Manilva

À propos du complexe

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Español Español
Imagine waking up each morning with the sun rising over the Mediterranean, enjoying views that stretch endlessly from your home. Welcome to Vesta Mare, the new development by Grupo ABU in prime beachfront Manilva, a project where history and Mediterranean lifestyle merge to create something truly unique. Located next to the Duquesa Castle and just minutes from Duquesa Marina, Vesta Mare enjoys a privileged setting, where historical heritage meets a vibrant offer of leisure, sports, gastronomy, and entertainment. This location combines the tranquility of a coastal town with the vitality of the Costa del Sol, an area in growth with very few new-build opportunities right on the beach. The development will feature three buildings and 145 unique residences, with a carefully curated selection of modern homes designed to suit every lifestyle: 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom residences. Each home combines sustainable architecture, premium finishes, and first-class amenities, creating the perfect balance of comfort, style, and exclusivity. Shared amenities include a communal pool, landscaped gardens, central plaza, and private parking, creating a safe, elegant, and functional environment for the whole family. Every residence at Vesta Mare has been designed to offer the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, lifestyle and design. The homes feature spacious open-plan living and dining areas that maximize natural light and seamlessly connect to the terraces. Designer kitchens allow for both style and functionality, while minimalist, elegant bathrooms complement the avant-garde aesthetic. The common areas have been thoughtfully designed to enhance well-being, foster community, and celebrate the natural beauty of the Costa del Sol. Residents will enjoy an infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the Mediterranean, a children’s pool in a safe, separate area, and a fully equipped indoor gym. A multipurpose room provides space for co-working, meetings, or events, while underground parking with assigned spaces and private storage rooms included with each unit ensure comfort and convenience. The on-site Interpretive Museum, open to residents and the public, adds a unique cultural dimension to everyday life. Vesta Mare by ABU is not just a residence—it’s a lifestyle, a cultural experience, and a front-row seat to one of the Costa del Sol’s most exclusive locations.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028

Localisation sur la carte

Manilva, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel VESTA MARE by ABU
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$494,878
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