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Quartier résidentiel Finca Avignon

Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$1,65M
;
20
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ID: 39483
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 186311735
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Malaga
  • Adresse
    Calle Pepita Jimenez, 17

À propos du complexe

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A new residential development in Pedregalejo, East Málaga, featuring three apartments and two semi-detached villas. A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional residence overlooking the iconic Baños del Carmen, in one of the most sought-after areas of East Málaga. A privileged setting where Mediterranean elegance is expressed in every detail: natural light, sea breezes, and a serene atmosphere come together to create a sophisticated lifestyle ideal as a second home or a high value investment. The residences are designed for those who seek privacy, generous living spaces, and a constant connection to the sea. Expansive southeast-facing terraces offer panoramic views over Málaga Bay, turning every sunrise and sunset into a truly special experience. The contemporary architecture blends seamlessly into the hillside, unfolding across different levels to create a refined composition of outdoor spaces terraces, private gardens, and swimming pools that elevate the concept of open-air living. This exclusive development, limited to just 5 residences, ensures a level of privacy and exclusivity rarely found. Two semi-detached villas, set on elevated positions, enjoy breathtaking open sea views. Each features its own private garden and swimming pool, offering a refined lifestyle in an unparalleled setting. The development is completed by three elegant single-level residences, each with spacious terraces and a private pool, perfect for those who value comfort, accessibility, and discretion. Every home has been carefully designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, capturing the essence of contemporary Mediterranean lifestyle, where light, space, and landscape take center stage. In addition, advanced acoustic insulation systems ensure complete peace and quiet, creating a true sanctuary by the sea. A secure investment in a prime location with strong growth potential, where exclusivity, design, and location come together to offer a truly unique residential experience on the Costa del Sol.

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Malaga, Espagne
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