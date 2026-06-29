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Complexe résidentiel Emerald

Bar, Monténégro
depuis
$77,065
;
5
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ID: 3808
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/06/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Bar
  • Ville
    Bar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2024
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    11

À propos du complexe

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New concept of the Residential Complex:
green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha


● SPA
● reception in every house
● indoor warm pool
● your garage for cars
● restaurant and service ( on
ground floor of buildings ).

Remedy from administrative
city center: 8 minutes on foot.
To the sea - 900 meters.

Complex infrastructure

heated water pool SPA center with
hammam and sauna
indoor parking for your car
on the ground floor of the house
on the minus ground floor there is a pantry
area for your suitcases, bicycles and
seasonal things
— is a full-fledged territory
oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round,
trees and flowers, green wall of cypress
along the perimeter of the home area
mini golf course
children's playgrounds
dog walking area fenced for
amenities of people and pets

The complex includes apartments
various layouts:

● studios
● 1 + 1
● 2 + 1

Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2

Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!

 

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 57.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,591
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 155,785
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 73.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,483
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 191,201
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 140.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,591
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 382,630

Localisation sur la carte

Bar, Monténégro

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Emerald
Bar, Monténégro
depuis
$77,065
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