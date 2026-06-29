Complexe résidentiel Emerald

New concept of the Residential Complex:

green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha



● SPA

● reception in every house

● indoor warm pool

● your garage for cars

● restaurant and service ( on

ground floor of buildings ).

Remedy from administrative

city center: 8 minutes on foot.

To the sea - 900 meters.

Complex infrastructure

heated water pool SPA center with

hammam and sauna

indoor parking for your car

on the ground floor of the house

on the minus ground floor there is a pantry

area for your suitcases, bicycles and

seasonal things

— is a full-fledged territory

oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round,

trees and flowers, green wall of cypress

along the perimeter of the home area

mini golf course

children's playgrounds

dog walking area fenced for

amenities of people and pets

The complex includes apartments

various layouts:

● studios

● 1 + 1

● 2 + 1

Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2

Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!