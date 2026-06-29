Complexe résidentiel Emerald

New concept of the Residential Complex:
green oasis in private territory 1.3 ha
● SPA
● reception in every house
● indoor warm pool
● your garage for cars
● restaurant and service ( on
ground floor of buildings ).
Remedy from administrative
city center: 8 minutes on foot.
To the sea - 900 meters.
Complex infrastructure
heated water pool SPA center with
hammam and sauna
indoor parking for your car
on the ground floor of the house
on the minus ground floor there is a pantry
area for your suitcases, bicycles and
seasonal things
— is a full-fledged territory
oasis, with shrubs blooming all year round,
trees and flowers, green wall of cypress
along the perimeter of the home area
mini golf course
children's playgrounds
dog walking area fenced for
amenities of people and pets
The complex includes apartments
various layouts:
● studios
● 1 + 1
● 2 + 1
Apartment area from 36 m2 to 73.45 m2
Apartments are transferred to the buyer with full clean decoration!