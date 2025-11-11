  1. Realting.com
Hôtel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Rafailovici, Monténégro
depuis
$304,054
depuis
$5,430/m²
;
19
ID: 32858
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 11/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Budva
  • Village
    Rafailovici

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    7

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva

Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro
Total area: 40,800 m²
Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms

A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro.
Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.

Infrastructure:

  • 2,800 m² Wellness Center with indoor & outdoor pools, 4 types of steam zones, luxury SPA, high-end fitness center, and beauty salon

  • 4 restaurants and 3 bars

  • Private beach

  • Casino, business center

  • 100 parking spaces, 24/7 security and reception

  • Professional management by one of Europe’s leading companies

Residences:

  • Fully furnished turnkey units: furniture, appliances, textiles, and kitchenware included

  • Opportunity for passive income through the management company (audience of 15+ million clients worldwide)

  • Maximum of 4 residences per buyer

  • All residences on 7th and 8th floors with sea view are already reserved

Project status:

  • Completion progress — 70%

  • Handover — Q3 2026

  • Official opening — May 2027

Investment potential:

  • 25–30% below market price

  • Expected price growth over 3 years — 35%+

  • ROI — 5%

Payment terms:

  • 30% down payment upon signing the preliminary sales agreement

  • Interest-free installment plan available on individual terms

  • 💠 Crypto payments accepted

Localisation sur la carte

Rafailovici, Monténégro
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

