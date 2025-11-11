Hôtel Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj

Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva
Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro
Total area: 40,800 m²
Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms
A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro.
Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong investment potential.
Infrastructure:
2,800 m² Wellness Center with indoor & outdoor pools, 4 types of steam zones, luxury SPA, high-end fitness center, and beauty salon
4 restaurants and 3 bars
Private beach
Casino, business center
100 parking spaces, 24/7 security and reception
Professional management by one of Europe’s leading companies
Residences:
Fully furnished turnkey units: furniture, appliances, textiles, and kitchenware included
Opportunity for passive income through the management company (audience of 15+ million clients worldwide)
Maximum of 4 residences per buyer
All residences on 7th and 8th floors with sea view are already reserved
Project status:
Completion progress — 70%
Handover — Q3 2026
Official opening — May 2027
Investment potential:
25–30% below market price
Expected price growth over 3 years — 35%+
ROI — 5%
Payment terms:
30% down payment upon signing the preliminary sales agreement
Interest-free installment plan available on individual terms
💠 Crypto payments accepted