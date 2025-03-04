Complexe résidentiel Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.

Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns.

Project Overview:

Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking coastal destinations.

Developed by the award-winning TEUS Group and managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this five-star branded project blends modern tropical design, ocean views, and high-yield investment potential.



Operator: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (international management).

Location: Melasti Beach, Bukit Peninsula, Bali.

Type: Luxury Boutique Hotel & Investment Property.

Total Units: 90 designer suites across 5 floors.

Handover: Q2 2027.

Ownership: Leasehold.

Unit Types & Prices:

Unit Type Size (approx.) Starting Price

Deluxe Lagoon Suite ~ 27 m²

from 96.000€

Sunset Suite ~ 40m²

from 120.000€

Melasti Sky View Suite ~ 71 m²

from 205.000€

ROI: 14–18 % annual return (projected).

Flexible payment plans available during construction.

Resort Features & Facilities:

Amani Melasti was designed for balance – elegant, intimate, and deeply connected to Bali’s natural beauty.

Rooftop Infinity Pool with panoramic ocean & sunset views.

Tranquil Courtyard Pool and sun terraces.

Full-service Spa & Wellness Center.

Modern Fitness Studio & Yoga Pavilion.

Elegant Restaurant & Rooftop Lounge.

Co-working & Business Area.

24/7 Reception & Concierge Service.

Tropical landscaping & natural stone design.

Optional professional property management.

Prime Location – Melasti, Bukit Peninsula:

Only 250 m to Melasti Beach – one of Bali’s most picturesque shorelines.

10 min to Uluwatu Temple & cliffside bars.

20 min to Ngurah Rai International Airport.

Surrounded by luxury resorts, beach clubs, and fine dining.

Quiet setting with exceptional accessibility.

Why Invest in Amani Melasti:

Managed by Wyndham, ensuring strong occupancy & global marketing reach.

Proven ROI potential up to 18 % p.a.

Award-winning design (Asia Pacific Property Awards 2025–2026).

Boutique scale = exclusivity & personalized guest experience.

Ideal for both passive investors and lifestyle buyers.

Exceptional long-term value in Bali’s fastest-growing luxury zone.

The Essence of Amani:

Amani means “peace” — and that’s exactly what this resort delivers.

Imagine waking up to the sound of the ocean, a walk to Melasti Beach, and sunsets from your private sky suite.

Amani Melasti isn’t just an investment – it’s your gateway to the Bali dream.