  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonésie
  3. Tibubeneng
  4. Complexe résidentiel MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Complexe résidentiel MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Tibubeneng, Indonésie
depuis
$280,000
BTC
3.3305443
ETH
174.5680641
USDT
276 831.6616326
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
14 1
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 28139
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

À propos du complexe

MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of the tourist area of Berawa, just 500 meters from the famous Batu Bolong and Berawa beaches. The area is known as the epicenter of surf culture, trendy beach clubs (FINNS Beach Club, Atlas Beach Club, La Brisa), and digital nomads. Within walking distance, you'll find international schools, spas, equestrian clubs, and all the infrastructure for comfortable living.

About the Project:
A winner of prestigious Property Awards (including nominations for Best Apartment Development Asia Pacific and Best Residential Development Indonesia), MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA redefines the standards of luxury real estate. The complex combines innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and unique infrastructure:
*   The world's longest rooftop pool (190 m) with panoramic ocean views.
*   A multifunctional rooftop: lounge bar, restaurant, chill-out zone.
*   Smart Home technology—voice control for lighting, climate, and security.
*   Premium finishes: Italian marble, Crystaline porcelain stoneware, Moen fixtures.

Amenities:
*   Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment.
*   Restaurant with fusion cuisine and ocean views.
*   Coworking spaces and conference halls for digital nomads.
*   Underground parking and 24/7 security.

Layouts and Pricing:
*   One-Bedroom Apartments (80 m²): living room with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom, balcony (ocean views from the 3rd floor and above).
*   Two-Bedroom Apartments (162 m²): 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony with a jacuzzi.
*   Turnkey finishing: luxury-grade furniture, integrated appliances.

Investment Potential:
*   High Demand: Berawa ranks among the top 15 cities for freelancers (Forbes, 2023), with an average occupancy rate exceeding 90%.
*   Profitability:
    *   Projected annual return: 12–17%.
    *   Potential capital appreciation: up to 40% during the construction period.
*   The property manager is Colliers, an international leader ensuring high service standards and stable returns.

Unique Advantages:
1.  Exclusive Design: Architect Antonio Pietro (an international award winner) has created a project set to become a new icon of Bali.
2.  Prime Location: 5 minutes to top beach clubs and surf spots.
3.  Security: 100% legal transaction process and full legal support.

The Team:
The project is developed by Magnum Estate, a leading developer of premium real estate in Bali.

MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is the ideal choice for investors seeking a combination of high profitability, premium quality of life, and a prestigious location. The project offers not just real estate, but a unique lifestyle in the island's most trendy district.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 81.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,457 – 5,309
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 280,000 – 430,000
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 162.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,333 – 5,185
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 540,000 – 840,000

Localisation sur la carte

Tibubeneng, Indonésie

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonésie
depuis
$117,391
Immeuble Magnum Residence Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonésie
depuis
$280,000
Complexe résidentiel
Wana Giri, Indonésie
depuis
$104,160
Complexe résidentiel ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Pererenan, Indonésie
depuis
$124,900
Complexe résidentiel New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonésie
depuis
$139,138
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonésie
depuis
$280,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Afficher tout Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonésie
depuis
$34,990
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
A vendre: 80 Ans Louer une chambre Villas Glamp, présentant la Villa Glamp sur l'île enchanteresse de Lombok.Si vous cherchez un hébergement abordable, notre villa d'une chambre à coucher de style glamping pourrait être le choix idéal pour vous. Alors que cette villa n'a pas sa salle de bain…
Développeur
Arya Properties
Laisser une demande
Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Afficher tout Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Appart-hôtel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonésie
depuis
$109,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agence
Baliray
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa center and a children's campus, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonésie
depuis
$208,916
Dans ce complexe, l'eau est présentée par de nombreuses piscines, dont une grande piscine lagune sur Bukit, et un centre de spa plongeant dans l'atmosphère de détente et de sérénité. Les caractéristiques uniques du complexe sont l'eau, qui peut être dégustée ici seulement.Équipements2 restau…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
04.03.2025
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
Afficher toutes les publications