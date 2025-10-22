  1. Realting.com
  Grèce
  Municipality of Piraeus
  Complexe résidentiel Portside Residence in Pireaus

Complexe résidentiel Portside Residence in Pireaus

Municipality of Piraeus, Grèce
Prix ​​sur demande
;
9
ID: 32686
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 22/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Grèce
  • État
    Attique
  • Région
    Regional Unit of Piraeus
  • Ville
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Métro
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 700 m)
  • Métro
    Piraeus (~ 200 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus

Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean.

Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from the port where millions of travelers pass through each year en route to the iconic Greek islands.

This modern building features 11 turnkey units, including 2 stunning penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped with top-quality white goods. Designed for both short and long-term stays, this property is ideal for tapping into the booming tourism and business travel markets.

Unbeatable location:

  • 100 meters from the Port of Piraeus – Greece’s busiest passenger port

  • 100 meters from the Metro – with direct access to Athens International Airport

  • Surrounded by hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants in a thriving, cosmopolitan neighborhood

Piraeus is more than just a port – it’s a destination in its own right, with a constant flow of tourists, professionals, and locals. With high occupancy potential year-round, Portside Residence is perfectly positioned for stable income and capital appreciation.

Whether you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio or secure a foothold in one of Greece’s most strategic locations, this is the investment that delivers.

Location. Demand. Turnkey setup. Portside Residence has it all.

Localisation sur la carte

Éducation
Soins de santé

