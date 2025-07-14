  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Tbilisi, Ortachala

Tbilissi, Géorgie
$49,200
11
ID: 32728
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • Ville
    Tbilissi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    26

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

We are pleased to present to your attention a new multifunctional residential complex of European standard located in the historical district of Tbilisi — Ortachala, created for those who value comfort, environmental friendliness, and well-planned infrastructure in harmony with the spirit of Old Tbilisi.

Concept and advantages: modern architecture harmoniously integrated into the historical setting of Old Tbilisi; an environmentally friendly and quiet location near the city center; internal infrastructure designed to meet the needs of residents — safe courtyards, sports and Playgrounds, walking areas; two phases of construction on a 13,177 m² plot, including commercial spaces and all necessary services for comfortable living.
 

Layouts

  • Studio — from 32.8 m² / from $49,200
  • 1-bedroom — from 51.7 m² / from $77,600
  • 2-bedroom — from 76.4 m² / from $114,600
  • Office spaces — from 32.8 m² / from $47,600
  • Commercial spaces — from 43.6 m² / price upon request

 

Infrastructure for living and recreation

  • Children’s play and entertainment areas
  •  A football field and a padel tennis court
  •  7,000 m² of landscaped recreational zones
  • Spacious relaxation areas for residents
  • Three-level underground parking
  • Office and commercial spaces

 

Ortachala is one of the oldest and most picturesque districts of Tbilisi, located on the right bank of the Kura River. It is distinguished by a calm and environmentally clean atmosphere compared to other areas of the city, and its proximity to the river and the presence of greenery contribute to creating a favorable living environment. This area is known for its rich history, unique architecture, and tranquil atmosphere, which make it an attractive place for living and investment.

Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Appartement
Surface, m² 32.8
Prix ​​par m², USD 1,500
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 49,200

Localisation sur la carte

Tbilissi, Géorgie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Actualités des développeurs

14.07.2025
Investissements dans l'immobilier commercial à Batoumi : comment créer un éco-projet innovant à haute rentabilité
16.04.2025
Le marché immobilier en Géorgie en 2025 : analyse de la croissance, investissements et rentabilité – entretien exclusif
26.03.2025
Comment créer le projet immobilier de vos rêves avec un rendement de 20 % par an (ROI)
Toutes les nouvelles
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Tbilisi, Ortachala
Autres complexes
