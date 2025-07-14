Complexe résidentiel Blox Krtsanisi

Blox Krtsanisi project is located on the territory of the former Swiss Embassy. Krtsanisi is a diplomatic district, with number of embassies and other diplomatic institutions in the surrounding area, which allows us to create a safe, quiet and secure settlement.

50 million GEL has been invested in the project and it is fully aimed at creating an eco-friendly and cozy development.

Inside, there will be various entertainment or green spaces, a children's playground and a variety of sophisticated recreation areas with specific plants. The complex will be served by 24/7 security service and concierge. This BLOX project is fully designed to create peace, security and a cozy environment for the residents.