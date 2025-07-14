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  4. Complexe résidentiel Blox Krtsanisi

Complexe résidentiel Blox Krtsanisi

Tbilissi, Géorgie
depuis
$95,200
;
2
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ID: 262
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 20/04/2022

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • Ville
    Tbilissi
  • Adresse
    Mamuka Kobaladze Street
  • Métro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 900 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2022
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    5

À propos du complexe

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English English
Español Español
Русский Русский

Blox Krtsanisi project is located on the territory of the former Swiss Embassy. Krtsanisi is a diplomatic district, with number of embassies and other diplomatic institutions in the surrounding area, which allows us to create a safe, quiet and secure settlement.
50 million GEL has been invested in the project and it is fully aimed at creating an eco-friendly and cozy development.
Inside, there will be various entertainment or green spaces, a children's playground and a variety of sophisticated recreation areas with specific plants. The complex will be served by 24/7 security service and concierge. This BLOX project is fully designed to create peace, security and a cozy environment for the residents.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 62.9
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,440
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 153,500
Appartements 4 chambres
Surface, m² 207.6
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,472
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 513,120

Localisation sur la carte

Tbilissi, Géorgie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Blox Krtsanisi
Tbilissi, Géorgie
depuis
$95,200
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Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
61.5
117,000
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