Complexe résidentiel Lanai Islands

Lanai Islands by Majid Al Futtaim is a luxury villa complex located in the Tilal Al Ghaf area. On the territory of the complex and beyond you will find a huge amount of urban amenities and services necessary for a comfortable life.



The Lanai Islands villa complex offers its guests accommodation in one of several huge and luxurious villas with 4-8 bedrooms, each of which has its own pools, terraces and gardens, as well as a beautiful view of the Persian Gulf.



Infrastructure:



The complex is equipped with many amenities for the comfort of living. There is a dining room where you can enjoy delicious food. You can support yourself in shape in the modern gym on the territory of the complex, and you can also visit the pool.



Nearby are amenities such as shops, restaurants, parking, supermarkets, playgrounds, sports facilities and schools.



In addition, residents of the complex can enjoy many other amenities, including a private beach, restaurants, a spa, a fitness center and many others. The complex is also equipped with CCTV cameras, barbecue areas and lush green parks.



Location:



The multifunctional community offers privacy and tranquility, while it is located near the central part of Dubai.



Quite close to the complex there are several famous attractions. Residents can easily get by car to the famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, Palm Jumeirah Island and the incredibly developed Dubai Marina area.



In the immediate vicinity you will find bus stops and public parking. Dubai International Airport will take about 30 minutes.



