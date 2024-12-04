  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Doubaï
  4. Complexe résidentiel Lanai Islands

Complexe résidentiel Lanai Islands

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$18,12M
;
9
Laisser une demande
ID: 4253
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 26/06/2023

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    3

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
Deutsch Deutsch
English English
Español Español
Polski Polski
Русский Русский

DEPARTMENT REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Lanai Islands by Majid Al Futtaim is a luxury villa complex located in the Tilal Al Ghaf area. On the territory of the complex and beyond you will find a huge amount of urban amenities and services necessary for a comfortable life.

The Lanai Islands villa complex offers its guests accommodation in one of several huge and luxurious villas with 4-8 bedrooms, each of which has its own pools, terraces and gardens, as well as a beautiful view of the Persian Gulf.

Infrastructure:

The complex is equipped with many amenities for the comfort of living. There is a dining room where you can enjoy delicious food. You can support yourself in shape in the modern gym on the territory of the complex, and you can also visit the pool.

Nearby are amenities such as shops, restaurants, parking, supermarkets, playgrounds, sports facilities and schools.

In addition, residents of the complex can enjoy many other amenities, including a private beach, restaurants, a spa, a fitness center and many others. The complex is also equipped with CCTV cameras, barbecue areas and lush green parks.

Location:

The multifunctional community offers privacy and tranquility, while it is located near the central part of Dubai.

Quite close to the complex there are several famous attractions. Residents can easily get by car to the famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, Palm Jumeirah Island and the incredibly developed Dubai Marina area.

In the immediate vicinity you will find bus stops and public parking. Dubai International Airport will take about 30 minutes.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Propriétés dans le complexe
Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Manoir
Surface, m² 2 197.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 8,249
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 18,12M

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$857,490
Complexe résidentiel Milos
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$232,877
Complexe résidentiel One Crescent
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$4,08M
Complexe résidentiel New Odessa Residence with a swimming pool, tennis courts and lounge areas 5 minutes away from the park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$281,384
Complexe résidentiel New residence V1STARA House with swimming pools, a club and kids' playgrounds in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$576,072
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Lanai Islands
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$18,12M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Complexe résidentiel Golf Greens
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$269,589
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2028
Nombre d'étages 20
Surface 61 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - Hi…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
61.0
269,589
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Binghatti Elite with a swimming pool and a gym close to shopping malls, Dubai Production City, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$328,408
Permettez-nous de présenter Binghatti Elite - le projet unique, qui est devenu la première étape de la création d'espace de vie idéal, combinant le design exquis, les équipements haut de gamme, et l'emplacement pratique. Le complexe résidentiel comprend 1745 résidences (158 appartements spac…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Complexe résidentiel Apartments with private pools in the new Ibiza complex, the Dubailand area, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$229,953
Ibiza est un nouveau complexe résidentiel haut de gamme. Appartements avec 1-3 chambres, avec des finitions modernes de qualité et système "Smart Home" sont disponibles. Le design d'intérieur équilibre élégance et fonctionnalité. Chaque résidence dispose d'un balcon spacieux avec une piscine…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications