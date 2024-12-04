  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel SAAS Heights

Complexe résidentiel SAAS Heights

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
;
16
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32764
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

SAAS Heights is a prestigious residential project on the seafront. The project includes two iconic towers connected by a bridge, reimagining coastal living. The residences at SAAS Heights are designed for comfort and living, offering a variety of apartment types, including three-bedroom apartments, duplex residences, and a luxurious penthouse. Residents can enjoy resort amenities such as a modern gym, indoor and outdoor pools, sauna and steam room, yoga and stretching areas, and women-only fitness facilities. The complex also features a private theater, game area, event room, and community kitchen for entertaining and social gatherings.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Empire Estates by Versace
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$568,152
Immeuble Appartements modernes avec vue sur la ville à Dubaï Meydan
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$505,696
Immeuble Damac
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$790,000
Complexe résidentiel Damac Majestine
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$390,411
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Hill Views residence with a pool and tennis court near Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai Science Park/Al Barsha South area, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$220,474
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel SAAS Heights
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New duplex apartments in a complex with a wide range of services Residences Du Port, Dubai Marina, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,25M
Résidences Du Port est le premier projet résidentiel sous la marque Autograph Collection de Marriott International dans la prestigieuse Marina de Dubaï. Plus que des résidences, il s'agit d'un nouveau niveau de vie en bord de mer, inspiré par l'esprit de la Côte d'Azur, alliant élégance, sop…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Complexe résidentiel Saas Hills
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$229,500
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 29
Appartements dans le prestigieux complexe résidentiel Saas Hills à Al Barsha Sud ! Des commodités de classe mondiale à gogo ! Cuisine entièrement équipée ! Pour la vie et l'investissement ! Nous trouverons des logements avec un taux hypothécaire avantageux ou un plan de versement aux Émirats…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Tivano Residence with swimming pools and lounge areas near the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,92M
Tivano est un projet résidentiel unique situé dans la zone pittoresque des îles de Dubaï. Cette élégante communauté résidentielle allie confort et style. Les appartements disponibles à l'achat vont de 1 à 4 chambres. Les huit étages du bâtiment, complétés par un toit confortable, créent une …
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications