Complexe résidentiel The first Autograph Collection by Marriott

depuis
$658,000
Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Seamont. Autograph Collection by Marriott — Luxury where the sea meets the sky. Imagine: panoramic views of the turquoise sea, architecture that echoes the curves of the waves, and a rhythm of life built on harmony. Seamont is not just a residence, it is a premium coastal retreat on Reem Island, where every day begins with a sunrise over the bay and ends with a sunset, just like in the movies.

 

The first Autograph Collection by Marriott residence in the UAE combines sophisticated design, natural beauty, and five-star hotel service. Luxurious apartments, natural materials, flowing lines, and light pouring through the space—everything is designed to create a feeling of lightness and tranquility.

 

With direct access to the waterfront and proximity to the cultural heart of Saadiyat and downtown Abu Dhabi, you are right in the rhythm of life, but outside the walls, there is silence, tranquility, and privacy.

 

Seamont is not just a home. It is a lifestyle. With Bonvoy™, you have access to global privileges. With the sea, you have access to eternal inspiration.

 

Seamont is a life worthy of legend.

