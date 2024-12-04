  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Doubaï
  4. Complexe résidentiel SOL Luxe

Complexe résidentiel SOL Luxe

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$520,000
;
5
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32603
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 08/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï
  • Métro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)
  • Métro
    Financial Centre (~ 300 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

SOL Luxe is a unique residential and commercial complex on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai's most prestigious addresses. The building features contemporary architecture and offers unobstructed views of the city center, the iconic Burj Khalifa, as well as the sea and Burj Al Arab. Its convenient location, just one minute from the DIFC metro station, ensures maximum mobility and comfort.

 

The project offers a collection of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom residences (some with studies), as well as premium Grade A++ office space. With its carefully thought-out layout and variety of floor plans, SOL Luxe is suitable for both living and working in the heart of the metropolis.

 

The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2028, with attractive flexible payment plans available. It is an investment in the future that combines a prestigious location, modern infrastructure, and a unique lifestyle.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the new Violet 4 residence with a swimming pool, parks and a petting zoo in the Damac Hills 2 area, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$681,193
Complexe résidentiel New high-rise Sapphire Residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a co-working area near the canal and a highway, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$965,012
Complexe résidentiel High-rise waterfront residence Vida Creek Beach with a hotel and a private beach, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$882,945
Complexe résidentiel New Orbis Residence with a swimming pool and gardens close to highways, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$276,269
Complexe résidentiel Stonehenge 2
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel SOL Luxe
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$520,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Complexe résidentiel The Beach Vista
Ras el Khaïmah, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$312,059
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 15
Appartements dans le complexe de luxe The Beach Vista ! Proche de la mer ! Des vues imprenables sur la mer et l'île Wynn Al Marjan avec le premier casino des Émirats arabes unis ! Accès direct à la plage ! Emplacement de première classe ! Nous trouverons des logements avec un taux hypothécai…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,63M
Dubaï abritera sa première tour d'horloge résidentielle, Aeternitas, qui sera également la plus haute tour d'horloge résidentielle au monde. Appartements de luxe et duplex avec 1-4 chambres. 649 unités disponibles. Hauteur 450 mètres.Aeternitas by London Gate a été dévoilé lors d'un événemen…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Complexe résidentiel Moonsa 2
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$127,689
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 7
Investment-attractive apartment in Dubai! Moonsa-2 in the International City area! Low entry with high income! Guaranteed income of 8-10% for 10 years! We will provide an investor catalog! The complex has convenient transport accessibility! A metro station will open soon, which will have a p…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications