Complexe résidentiel The best quality in Dubai

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers an exclusive address in the heart of the city. Its six iconic towers provide ideal connectivity, from private access to the nearest metro station. Enjoy unobstructed views of the cityscape from masterfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, created as part of a fully integrated community.

Departing from traditional approaches, Sobha Central offers a unique solution: a large urban park on the roof of its main podium building, offering stunning views that residents can enjoy right from their apartment windows.

Specially equipped office spaces and rooftop recreation areas invite socializing, relaxation, and self-fulfillment. Business centers, fitness rooms, shaded green areas, and everyday services blend harmoniously to create a community focused on living life to the fullest. From a spacious prayer hall to a modern gym, from boutique shops to a supermarket, every space promotes health, communication, and convenience, whether it's a morning workout on an exercise bike, a quick game of soccer, or a quiet moment in the meditation room.

The Tranquil Tower at Sobha Central occupies a special place. With unparalleled views from every window, it is designed not just for living, but for enjoying life to the fullest. Every moment here becomes special, every space inspires, and every day becomes a celebration.