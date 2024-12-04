  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel The best quality in Dubai

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$406,000
;
17
ID: 28117
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 26/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï
  • Métro
    Nakheel Harbour & Tower (~ 900 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers an exclusive address in the heart of the city. Its six iconic towers provide ideal connectivity, from private access to the nearest metro station. Enjoy unobstructed views of the cityscape from masterfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, created as part of a fully integrated community.

 

Departing from traditional approaches, Sobha Central offers a unique solution: a large urban park on the roof of its main podium building, offering stunning views that residents can enjoy right from their apartment windows.

 

Specially equipped office spaces and rooftop recreation areas invite socializing, relaxation, and self-fulfillment. Business centers, fitness rooms, shaded green areas, and everyday services blend harmoniously to create a community focused on living life to the fullest. From a spacious prayer hall to a modern gym, from boutique shops to a supermarket, every space promotes health, communication, and convenience, whether it's a morning workout on an exercise bike, a quick game of soccer, or a quiet moment in the meditation room.

 

The Tranquil Tower at Sobha Central occupies a special place. With unparalleled views from every window, it is designed not just for living, but for enjoying life to the fullest. Every moment here becomes special, every space inspires, and every day becomes a celebration.

 

 

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexe résidentiel The best quality in Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$406,000
