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Résidence ONE CRESCENT

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
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ID: 1563
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 14/02/2023

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2023
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    9

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • La maison est terminée

À propos du complexe

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One Crescent will be located on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, which is the man-made island designed in the shape of a palm tree with a 3-mile trunk and fronds. The development will boast easy road connections to a number of entertainment activities. Travel time to Dubai Marina will take less than 25 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Business Bay will be reachable within 45 minutes.

Residents of One Crescent will benefit from a wide choice of fashionable restaurants located in the surroundings, including Moana Seafood Restaurant, LAO Dubai, Mekong Restaurant at Anantara and more. Travel time from One Crescent to Atlantis will take about 5 minutes, while Nakheel Mall and The View at The Palm Tower, which offers 360-degree views of the Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and the Dubai skyline, will take 15-minutes by car.

Becoming an owner of a one-of-a-kind residence in One Crescent will allow you to experience a unique resort-like lifestyle beyond comparison, with easy access to key locations on Palm Jumeirah and the rest of the emirate. The limited number of residences, luxury amenities offered within the territory of the oceanfront development, as well as membership in a prestigious golf course will be appreciated by anyone who values luxury, craftsmanship, privacy and comfort.

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Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
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Résidence ONE CRESCENT
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
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