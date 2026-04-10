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Quartier résidentiel New project in Avsallar

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$129,195
;
24
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ID: 964
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 21/02/2023

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

À propos du complexe

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Русский Русский
Emerald Paradise designed for people who wants to feel himself in comfort.  Emerald Paradise is located in Avsallar, which is home to the nicest beach of Alanya.Avsallar is located 22 Km from the centre of Alanya and is an area where there are many 5 star hotels, beach clubs and luxury residences. Avsallar is the fastest developing and the area most suited for investments of Alanya and Antalya. Avsallar is situated close to new shopping centres, restaurants and vibrant daily life. It is only a ten minute walk from your apartments to Alanya’s most beautiful beach located 900 metres away. Another advantage of Avsallar is that it is only 50 minutes from the Alanya-Gazipaşa airport. Gazipaşa Airport is developing each year and more and more flights too many different countries are becoming available, it also increases the economic value of the area. Emerald Paradise will consist of 234 apartments. Project consists of 144 one bedroom apartments, 64 two bedrooms (all with en-suite bathrooms) and 26 penthouse apartments. Facilities such as a gym, health and wellness spa centre, restaurant, games room, cinema, tennis court, kids club, swimming pools, barbeque area, and a shop are all available. It has placed the kids play ground, tennis court and barbeque area together, and they were placed 3 metres lower than the grade and thus ensuring the noise does not disturb those sunbathing and resting by the pool. Also this project will have underground parking for residents who has own cars.  For more information about Emerald Paradise you can call or write to our company and we'll try to realize your dream

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel New project in Avsallar
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$129,195
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Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
180.0
330,000
Agence
Mehal Group
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