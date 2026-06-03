Complexe résidentiel Zeray Dilasa Orman

Our project consists of 20 blocks and 660 flats on an area of 65.000 m2 in the Yuvacık district

is of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1,

from 89 m2 to 355 m2.There are Turkish Bath and sauna in our apartments. Open and closed

swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, lakes, gym, children’;s playgrounds, basketball court,

volleyball court, tennis courts, amphitheater area, open and closed parking areas and forests

as common areas with 24/7 security system on our site.