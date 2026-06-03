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Complexe résidentiel Zeray Dilasa Orman

Basiskele, Turquie
depuis
$155,268
;
14 1
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ID: 1590
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 08/04/2023

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région de Marmara
  • Ville
    Başiskele

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2024
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    5

À propos du complexe

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Deutsch Deutsch
English English
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Polski Polski
Русский Русский

Our project consists of 20 blocks and 660 flats on an area of 65.000 m2 in the Yuvacık district
is of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1,
from 89 m2 to 355 m2.There are Turkish Bath and sauna in our apartments. Open and closed
swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, lakes, gym, children’;s playgrounds, basketball court,
volleyball court, tennis courts, amphitheater area, open and closed parking areas and forests
as common areas with 24/7 security system on our site.

Localisation sur la carte

Basiskele, Turquie
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel Zeray Dilasa Orman

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Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Zeray Dilasa Orman
Basiskele, Turquie
depuis
$155,268
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