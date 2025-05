Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey

Sarimese Mahallesi, Turquie

Our project consists of 15 blocks and 309 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in Kartepe district of Kocaeli.There are garden floor, mezzanine and terrace duplex apartment options from 1+1 to 4+1. Our site has a 24/7 security system and common areas as an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, sauna, T…