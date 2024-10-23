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Quartier résidentiel Pure Sun Residences I y II

Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$452,785
;
17
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ID: 39595
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 690887310
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Manilva

À propos du complexe

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English English
Español Español
Pure Sun Residences is a development of two and three-bedroom apartments in a magnificent urbanisation in an extraordinary location. The project combines modern design architecture with perfectly studied landscaping that surrounds the building with its extensive gardens and communal leisure areas that allow the client to enjoy a resort concept. Pure Sun will have 159 homes, 50 of them in the first phase. The apartments have been designed with an ideal layout with large spaces and terraces designed to be an extension of the home. The orientation of the development and its strategic location allow the views and the sun to be the main protagonists of the terraces. One of the most attractive features of Pure Sun are its sea views: thanks to its strategic location and the configuration of the development, this project has open views of the sea, from sunrise to sunset. At Pure Sun, the spacious communal areas have been designed to offer a wide range of amenities, services and entertainment for everyone. The list of elements in these areas is designed so that you can enjoy this residential development whatever your lifestyle. Each apartment has a large terrace, the centrepiece of the whole with a spacious extension to the property with magnificent views. The location and surroundings are another of the great attractions of Pure Sun, which boasts unbeatable views of the Mediterranean Sea. The architectural team has carried out a study of the surroundings and the location which, together with an ideal ratio between constructed and useful surface area, make these flats ideal. In addition, Pure Sun has a wide range of free customisation options, grouped into three collections of colours and materials: Earth Collection, Sea Collection and Air Collection, designed to give your home the perfect finish for your taste and lifestyle. PureSun is located in Manilva (Malaga), a unique municipality for its location, culture and gastronomy, just a few minutes from some of the best beaches on the Costa del Sol and all services. It is also a perfect place for golf lovers. Just a few minutes away is La Duquesa golf course, less than 9 km from Estepona Golf, Doña Julia, Azata Golf and Valle Romano Golf, all with 18 holes and only 12 km from the renowned Finca Cortesín Golf Club.

Localisation sur la carte

Manilva, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Pure Sun Residences I y II
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$452,785
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