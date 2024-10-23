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Quartier résidentiel Brisas del Mar

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$830,484
;
10
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ID: 39015
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1658546287
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Irene Villa Gonzalez, 9 Hospital de Alta Resolucion de Estepona

À propos du complexe

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New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1 or 2 toilets and an office or can be used as a laundry room. For the realization of this exclusive new boutique development of 10 attached villas, a plot of land with beautiful sea, golf and mountain views . The corners villas have their own gardens and private saline chlorination swimming pool. The central villas have the swimming pool on the roof terrace. The open and functional spaces are undoubtedly the protagonists of the houses, they connect us with the terraces and their beautiful views of the sea, golf course and mountains. The white facade brings us closer to an environment of sun and beach, combined with the dark grey stone generate spaces of greater depth, the vertical elements of imitation Wood aluminium will give that tone of warmth that can be appreciated in the images. Materials with very low maintenance that make these facades not only a striking vision, but also coherent with the environment. Contemporary design, best quality, it’s all about living the Costa Del Sol style. Large windows give you light to flood into the open plan dining, living room and kitchen. Sliding glass doors offer access to the terrace. The corners units have a private garden with a private pool and the other units have a fabulous solarium roof terrace with a private pool, ideal for enjoy the fantastic sea views. All Villas have 4 bedrooms, one on the ground level with a separate bathroom and 2 or 3 bedrooms on the first floor with share bathrooms, plus the master bedrooms with a beautifully appointed en-suite bathroom.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Brisas del Mar
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$830,484
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