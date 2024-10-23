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Quartier résidentiel Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
;
8
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ID: 39558
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 723082968
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas

À propos du complexe

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Located in a prime spot on the stunning Costa del Sol, this exclusive collection of bioclimatic villas and townhouses redefines the modern Mediterranean lifestyle through intelligent, energy-efficient design. Each home has been carefully designed to make the most of the local climate and environmental conditions, incorporating advanced construction techniques, high-performance insulation, expansive glazed surfaces, and natural ventilation strategies to significantly reduce energy consumption. Solar panels further enhance sustainability, creating homes that are as efficient as they are elegant. Designed for effortless comfort and luxury, each villa and townhouse features an infinity pool with an outdoor shower, underfloor heating, black-framed windows, a water softening system, and a comprehensive interior package tailored to contemporary living. The technology package includes network outlets, integrated lighting solutions, spotlights for landscaped trees, and pre-installation for an electric car charger. The outdoor spaces are beautifully landscaped with two palm trees and a decorative lemon tree, enhancing the Mediterranean atmosphere. Beyond the privacy of your home, the gated community features its own reception area and restaurant, making it an ideal move-in-ready residence or a hassle-free rental investment. Enjoy tranquility without isolation, with easy access to beaches, golf courses, and the vibrant lifestyle that defines the Costa del Sol. This is more than just a home: it’s a place to come home to, relax, and feel truly at ease.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne

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Quartier résidentiel Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
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