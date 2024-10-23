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Quartier résidentiel Serenity Hills

Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$967,002
;
20
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ID: 39543
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 957156418
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar

À propos du complexe

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English English
This development of 113 townhouses has been designed with light, privacy and everyday well-being in mind. Situated in an elevated position, the homes enjoy panoramic views of the sea and surrounding mountains, combined with refined architecture and carefully planned interior spaces. Each home is distributed over four levels and has a private lift with glass doors connecting all floors. The spacious terraces offer the option of a jacuzzi, outdoor kitchen with barbecue and areas for outdoor dining and relaxation, creating a perfect connection between indoors and outdoors. The bedrooms feature soft materials and warm tones, with the master suite standing out with its en-suite bathroom, dressing room and private terrace. Two additional bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and share a full bathroom with modern, neutral finishes. The living areas include an open-plan kitchen equipped with Siemens appliances (with the option of choosing other ranges), a guest toilet and a spacious living-dining room with large windows that open directly onto the terrace and garden. Each property has two private parking spaces, a storage room, a laundry room and direct access to the property. There are customisation options to suit individual preferences. Residents enjoy a comprehensive range of wellness and leisure facilities, including a semi-Olympic heated outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, fully equipped gym with yoga and Pilates rooms, sauna, hammam and hydrotherapy area with ice buckets. Outside, the complex has five sports and wellness areas, yoga and calisthenics areas, an outdoor bar with Balinese beds, communal gardens and 24-hour security.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029

Localisation sur la carte

Ricmar, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Serenity Hills
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$967,002
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Le complexe est situé à Orihuela Costa — Il s'agit d'une station balnéaire pittoresque faisant partie de la Costa Blanca espagnole. Ici, vous pourrez profiter du paysage méditerranéen original - vallées, pinèdes et chênaies, prairies riches en arômes de diverses plantes odorantes. Les lacs s…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
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72.0
341,181
Apartment 3 chambres
82.0 – 84.0
335,607 – 375,424
Maison
121.0
654,149
Agence
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