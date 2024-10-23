  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II

Quartier résidentiel Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$343,570
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39511
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1136797932
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Benalauria Cjo Colorado, 1

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
New development of apartments located in the town of La Cala de Mijas, in the province of Malaga. Located next to the golf course Calanova Golf Club, this exclusive residential combines the tranquility of a residential area with the proximity to the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, offering a unique and exclusive lifestyle for golf lovers. Mijas, golf paradise, offers a wide variety of golf courses for all levels, from beginners to experienced players. Strategically located, a short drive from the cities of Marbella and Fuengirola, and only 30 minutes from Malaga airport. With a perfect connection through the A-7 and quick access to the AP-7 toll road, you can explore all the surroundings of the development from Fuengirola 23 minutes away, to the glamorous Puerto Banus 30 minutes away. This residential enclave offers the opportunity to live in harmony with nature, without giving up the accessibility and charm of the Costa del Sol. It is a gated residential complex with a selection of first floor homes with garden, apartments and penthouses, perfect for those looking for a secure and relaxed lifestyle. The different types of homes available include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments, designed to the highest standards of quality and elegance. All of them with direct views of the Calanova Golf Club golf course or the surrounding natural environment. The variety of types and sizes of the homes will allow you to choose the option that best suits your needs and lifestyle. Every element and detail has been chosen with precision to make this your future home. Enjoy spacious landscaped areas and a communal swimming pool for adults and children, where you and your family can enjoy the outdoors, nature and activities in complete freedom and safety.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Transport

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Villa Cascada
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$6,82M
Quartier résidentiel Las Villas - Sotogrande
Guadiaro, Espagne
depuis
$1,18M
Quartier résidentiel Naven
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$426,619
Quartier résidentiel Ykines Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$428,894
Quartier résidentiel LAGUNA ONE
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$285,323
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Culmia Cala Swing Mijas II
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$343,570
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Origin
Quartier résidentiel Origin
Quartier résidentiel Origin
Quartier résidentiel Origin
Quartier résidentiel Origin
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Origin
Quartier résidentiel Origin
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
Residential new build properties in Marbella. Exclusive new build homes in Marbella with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms with incredible penthouses with jacuzzi and spectacular communal areas. A modern, private and exclusive residential development of 57 homes, designed to provide the perfect ba…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$6,82M
A masterpiece of contemporary architecture located in the prestigious Lomas de Marbella Club, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Built on 1,460 m² of land on a 1,010 m² plot, this 5-bedroom residence embodies the perfect balance of elegance, privacy, and Mediterranean serenity. Designed with wood a…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Quartier résidentiel Sunhill
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$373,149
This new promotion offers us several homes distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a furnished and equipped American kitchen, and all of them designed to improve your quality of life thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality and quality of the con…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications